creator cover Людмила Князева

Людмила Князева

композитор
Людмила Князева
iudmila Knyazeva is an official artist of the American company VG music label.(Chicago) She is a composer, laureate of international competitions,
Я смогу купить нотную бумагу и оплатить комнату для репетиций, чтобы написать новую песню для Вас.
Dec 01 09:06
Людмила Князева & Мария Елина. Выступление на фестивале "Московская осень2022". Музыка Людмилы Князевой. "Из русских сказок".
московская+осень
новая_классика
людмила_князева
композитор_людмила_князева
Subscription levels

basic level

$ 3.4 per month

Закулисье

$ 8.5 per month
